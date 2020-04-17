Morris Habitat for Humanity Launches Virtual Food Drive for Interfaith Food Pantry

MORRIS COUNTY — In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Morris Habitat for Humanity is launching a virtual food drive to benefit the Interfaith Food Pantry. There is an unprecedented need for food as a result of the crisis and purchasing food online allows people to fight hunger while staying safe at home.

As people practice social distancing, traditional food drives are no longer an alternative. Morris Habitat’s food drive allows donors to actually see and shop online for the items they wish to donate. For example, a donation of $3.75 will purchase a carton of milk while $24.00 will purchase a six-pack of canned chicken. All of the food options are healthy items that the Interfaith Pantry wants and needs. At the end of the drive, all donations are delivered directly to the food pantry.

“This health crisis is now an economic crisis, and so many people have lost jobs and income making it difficult to afford basic needs like food,” said Blair Schleicher Bravo, CEO of Morris Habitat for Humanity. “Our organization’s focus has traditionally been on providing affordable homes, but now we’re broadening our outreach because the need is so great to feed our communities.”

The Interfaith Food Pantry is a non-denominational, non-profit organization helping families make ends meet by supplementing their monthly groceries. The organization is now facing an unprecedented challenge, as demand is picking up and they are bracing for an influx of unemployed workers. Companies, houses of worship, and schools that typically hold food drives are now unable to do so; their most important spring fundraising gala has been postponed.

Food donors will receive $20.00 off online purchases at Morris Habitat’s Restore and Morris Habitat will give an additional $20.00 in food purchases to Interfaith Food Pantry for each donation.

The ReStore is a retail home improvement outlet featuring new and second-hand building materials and furnishings—all at reduced prices. Inventory is donated and proceeds help fund the construction of affordable homes. To date, the ReStore has funded 28 of the 112+ houses constructed by Morris Habitat and saved over 10,200 tons of materials from landfills. The store is closed temporarily but $20.00 coupons can be used online or when the store reopens.

Click here to donate to Morris Habitat’s Food Drive

For more information about Morris Habitat for Humanity click here.

