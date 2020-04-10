Parsippany Community Update April 9, 2020

Community Update April 9, 2020
Parsippany parks will remain open, for now.Please help keep everyone in our community safe, and if you see something, say something. To report anybody not practicing social distancing in the parks, please call our Police Department at (973) 263-4300.
Posted by Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills on Thursday, April 9, 2020
