PARSIPPANY — Greenhill Liquors installed a walk-up window for the convenience and safety of its customers and employees.

Greenhill Liquors is located at 168 Parsippany Road, Greenhill Shopping Center. They are open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. For more information call (973) 386-9222.

The window was installed by All Class Glass from East Hanover.

Comments

Comments