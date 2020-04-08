Billie, 12-year old Beagle, Would Like to go Home with You

MORRIS COUNTY — Say hello to this handsome charmer, Billie! He is a 12-year old Beagle weighing 35 pounds. Billie is a gentle soul with so much love to give. He will be your loyal companion through thick and thin!

Billie was dumped by his owners at an overcrowded inner city municipal shelter. He was lost and sad in the shelter with an uncertain future ahead. Since being rescued and staying with his foster family, Billie has embraced his inner puppy and has blossomed into a whole new dog!

Despite his age, he is active and loves to play! Stuffed toys are Billie’s favorite! He carries them around the house and proudly shows off his collection. He will play chase with his foster siblings and always wants to be where the action is. He does tire more quickly than his younger companions but uses his quality nap time to recharge.

He is a happy-go-lucky boy who never stops smiling! His mouth will open wide and his wrinkles bunch up to make a picture perfect smile. He does a “happy dance” when he gets excited- typically when he wants to play or he is about to get a treat!

Billie LOVES food and is very treat motivated! Who says you can’t teach an old dog new tricks? Billie has already learned sit while being in foster home and will happily learn more.

He enjoys relaxing in his crate and sleeps in it during the night. He walks well on a leash and does great in the car! As long as he is by your side, he is a happy camper!

Billie does great with other dogs. He wouldn’t mind having a canine friend in his forever home to play with! He would do fine in a home with kids above the age of 10. Billie is primarily house trained but will have an occasional accident if he is not let outside in time.

Despite his rough journey, Billie is incredibly sweet and loving. He is hoping to find a family who he can spend the rest of his golden years with!

If you are interested in adopting Billie, please fill out an application by clicking here.

Follow Wise Animal Rescue on Instagram by clicking here.

Follow Wise Animal Rescue on Facebook by clicking here.

Comments

Comments