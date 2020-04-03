COVID-19: Red Cross Urges Blood Donations — Gov. Eases Restrictions on Blood Drives

MORRIS COUNTY — Governor Phil Murphy has exempted blood drives from his Executive Order that prohibits public gatherings to allow for blood donations to meet the medical needs of New Jersey residents during the COVID-19 crisis.

Blood drives may to operate but only using appropriate mitigation efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19. That would include incorporating social distancing where practicable, collecting blood only from individuals who are healthy and feeling well, conducting temperature screens of both staff and donors before entering a blood drive

It also would require the use of personal protective equipment (PPE), providing hand sanitizer to donors, and frequently sanitizing equipment and work spaces

The American Red Cross, meanwhile, has put out a call for blood donations to ensure an available blood supply for hospital patients. It is strongly urging eligible donors to schedule their next appointment to donate blood at a blood drive scheduled near where you live or work.

The Red Cross says donating blood is a safe process and asks healthy residents to donate soon.

