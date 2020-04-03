Parsippany Mobile Food Drop Was A Great Success

PARSIPPANY— On Friday, April 3, the Township of Parsippany, in partnership with Bethel Church of Morristown’s Table of Hope hosted a Mobile Food Drop in the PAL parking lot.

Pastor Sidney Williams, volunteers from the Church, and members of the Township and local food bank placed bags of food into the trunks of over 70 vehicles, providing hundreds of meals to those who attended.

The Township will look to make the mobile food drop a more regular event taking place in Parsippany to support residents in need. For more information on upcoming mobile food drops, to donate, or to volunteer, please call (973) 263-7160.

Comments

Comments