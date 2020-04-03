Sherrill Statement on Family Testing Positive for COVID-19

PARSIPPANY — Representative Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) released the following statement on her family testing positive for COVID-19:

“This week, my husband was tested and diagnosed with COVID-19. After developing symptoms myself, and speaking to my doctor, I have scheduled a test.

“My work on behalf of our district, the fight to protect and provide our doctors, nurses, and first responders with critical personal protective equipment, and my commitment to deliver relief for our workers and small businesses remains my top priority.

“I cannot stress enough how important it is that we all follow the recommendations of the CDC and the ‘stay at home’ order that is in place. The road ahead for New Jersey is going to be a hard one, so now more than ever, we must take care of each other and work together so that we can end this crisis.”

