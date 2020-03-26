Chick-fil-A is Holding a Food Drive

MORRIS COUNTY — Chick-fil-A, located at 1711 Route 10 East, Morris Plains, is currently holding a canned food drive at the store to support our local food pantries.
They are asking guests to bring canned food items to the store in exchange for a free Original Chick-fil-A Chicken sandwich coupon.
One sandwich per guest, not per item donated. They are collecting at the front door and in the drive-thru at our cash cart.
They will be donating the food to Parsippany Food Pantry and Interfaith Food Pantry.
