Morris County Park Commission Amends Hours; Rules and Regulations

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Park Police Department is reporting a substantially increased use of many general purpose parks and trails of the Morris County Park Commission. In response to Governor Murphy Executive Orders’ #102 to #108 to combat the COVID-19 global pandemic in New Jersey, park patrons are asked to visit the Morris County Park Commission website by clicking here as many locations have temporarily closed and/or amended operational hours in accordance with current state and county orders.

Patrons who frequent a property of the Morris County Park Commission should follow proper universal precautions as it pertains to hiking, running, biking, etc. This includes having a charged cellphone, water, and letting others know where you will be and when you should return. People should realize their own physical abilities and know the difficulty level of the area they are accessing. For all emergencies, they can call 9-1-1 or for non-emergent assistance, they should call (973) 326-7654.

Part of the increased use of Morris County Park Commission properties has resulted in many violations of the Morris County Park Commission’s Rules and Regulations, especially as it pertains to the parking of vehicles, dogs off-leash, and entering and/or remaining in a county park during closing hours. Vehicles should only be parked in designated spots inside park property and not on surrounding streets; dogs need to be kept on a leash no longer than six-feet long; and all persons must vacate the property by closing time, which is generally sunset, but may vary by property. The Rules and Regulations of the Morris County Park Commission should be posted in directories in each property and can also be found at the website by clicking here.

“We understand the public’s want and need to frequent one of our locations during these unprecedented and unfortunate times, but I must direct all persons to obey the rules and regulations of the Morris County Park Commission,” said Chief Gabe DiPietro. “Increased and continuing violations will result in increased enforcement and summonses may be issued.”

