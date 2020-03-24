Great American Take-Out Day… Support Local … Make it Everyday

PARSIPPANY — Normally National Take-Out Day would be an excuse to get some good food, but it’s a reminder of the difficult choices we’re making every day. The struggling restaurant industry made a plea to consumers to order takeout or delivery on Tuesday, March 24, by dubbing it The Great American Takeout. #TheGreatAmericanTakeout
With the stay-at-home order, restaurants have had to make drastic changes to their businesses in a short amount of time. Mo Abdelhadi owner of Parsippany and Cedar Knolls IHOP said “We are working with employees and customers to reduce exposure and follow CDC recommendations, while at the same time being able to deliver a hot meal. We offer delivery and curbside pick up.”
Governor Murphy says you should only leave your home if you have to, but take-out and delivery from restaurants is allowed.
“Some restaurants offering only takeout and delivery are struggling to survive as well due to significantly reduced sales, so take full advantage of ‘National Takeout Day’ everyday, said Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce President Robert Peluso.
Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce food establishments are open to serve you. Use this list as a guide, and please support our members.
Gourmet Cafe Italian Restaurant
136 Baldwin Road
Parsippany
Website
(973) 316-0088
Pick up or delivery
In response to a couple of requests. We will now offer a 10% Senior Citizens discount on take-out and delivery orders between 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.
Monday – Friday 11:30 -7:30; Saturday and Sunday 2:00 – 7:30
IHOP – International House of Pancakes – Parsippany
792 Route 46
Parsippany
Website
(973) 396-8629
Pick Up or delivery. click here.
Crave City
6 Route 46
Pine Brook
Website
(973) 396-8899
M-Sat 10-9 Sun 11-6 delivery
Creations by Sabrina
706 Main Street
Boonton
Website
(973) 917-3897
M Closed T-Sat 9-4 Sun 12-4
Web or call. no delivery
Parsippany’s Best Pizza
756 Route 46
Parsippany
Website
(973) 335-4450
M-Sunday 10:30-9:30
app.parsippanybestpizza.com / web or call free delivery
Ruth Chris Steak House
One Hilton Court
Parsippany
Website
(973) 889-1400
M-Sunday 12-8
web or call special menu no delivery
Spice Grill
111 Route 46
Parsippany
Website
(973) 882-4646
M-Sunday 11:30-3 and 5-9
GrubHub, Doordash or call delivery big orders only
Grato
2250 Route 10 West
Parsippany
Website
(873) 267-4006
M-Sun 11-7
Serving beer, wine, liquor to go as well special menu family style free delivery
Dhaba Express
1521 Route 46
Parsippany
Website
(973) 732-3200
M-W 11-10:30 RFSAT 7-11 Sun 11-10
GrubHub and Doordash
Elmas – Turkish – Mediterranean Cuisine
1561 Route 46
Parsippany
Website
(973) 917-4700
M Closed T-Sun 11-8
GrubHub Uber, delivery
BurgerIM
131 New Road
Parsippany
Website
(973) 521-9909
Sunday-R 11-8, F-Sat 11-10
GrubHub, Doordash Uber free delivery-$5.00 off first order
Jashan By Dhaba
252 Route 46
Parsippany
Website
(973) 521-9100
M -Sunday 11-10
GrubHub, Doordash or call delivery
Michelle’s Catering
622 Route 10 West
Whippany
Website
(973) 952-9000
M-Sun 9-11
outside pickup call only
Anthony Francos Ristorante & Pizzeria
1422 Route 46
Parsippany
Website
(973) 299-8282
M-S 10-10 Fri-Sat 11
afpizza.net free delivery
Chick-Fil-A Morris Plains
1711 Route 10 E, Suite 20
Morris Plains
Website
(973) 605-1029
M-Sa, (restaurant) 10:30-8p, Drive Thru, Carry Out mobile and Doordash. Catering orders accepted
Tito’s Burritos & Wings
226 Myrtle Avenue
Boonton
Website
(973) 553-0000
11-7pm. Pick up or Delivery. Order on website titiosburritos.com or call 973-553-0000.
Sharky’s Wings & Raw Bar West
108 Boonton Avenue
Boonton
Website
(973) 917-4466
Free local delivery! Starting at 4pm till 8pm tonight! Minimum of $20. Boonton, Boonton Township, Montville, Mountain Lakes, close Parsippany and close; Packaged goods available
A2B Indian Vegetarian Restaurant
3159 Route 46 East
Parsippany
Website
(973) 794-6836
IHOP – International House of Pancakes – Boonton
304 Wootton Street
Boonton
Website
(973) 541-4815
Online ordering at ihop.com. Delivery Uber Eats or Doordash. Call to order
Moe’s Mexican Restaurant
745 Route 46 East
Parsippany
Website
(973) 585-6464
11am – 3pm Order online. Pick up or delivery. Uber Eats, Doordash
LongHorn Steakhouse
690 Route 46 West
Parsippany
Website
(973) 257-9230
To Go is still available from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Jersey Mike’s Subs
317 Smith Road
Parsippany
Website
(973) 503-1800
M-Sun, no dining room, 10-7:30, call ahead, 3rd party delivery services and through JM App.
Jeremiah’s Catering and Cooking Studio
44 North Beverwyck Road
Lake Hiawatha
Website
(973) 334-2004
Daily Dinner Available. Order at 973-801-2010 by 9:30 same day. Pick up or Delivery. $5 off orders of $50 or more. Food ready to heat.
Eccola Italian Bistro
1082 Route 46 West
Parsippany
Website
(973) 334-8211
11-7pm, Call and pick up, free delivery options, Follow IG, FB for daily specials
Baldwin Pizzeria
142 Baldwin Road
Parsippany
Website
(973) 335-7731
Open seven days a week until 9:30 for delivery and take out.
Whole Foods Market
60 Waterview Boulevard
Parsippany
Website
(201) 310-6118
M-Sun 9-8pm, seniors 60+ 8-9A
Online services offered
Website
Parsippany ShopRite
808 Route 46
Parsippany
Website
(973) 335-2625
M-Sun 7-7pm
Free Delivery Waived fees, ShopRite Web
Shake Shack
70 Waterview Boulevard
Parsippany
Website
(862) 286-2750
11AM-6PM
@shakeshack is open for to-go, pick-up and deliver orders. Head to the Shack App, order.shakeshack.com or order delivery via Grubhub
If you find any of our information incorrect or requiring updates please call (973) 402-6400 or email members@parsippanychamber.org. Our volunteers did their best in obtaining this information.