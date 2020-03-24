Great American Take-Out Day… Support Local … Make it Everyday

PARSIPPANY — Normally National Take-Out Day would be an excuse to get some good food, but it’s a reminder of the difficult choices we’re making every day. The struggling restaurant industry made a plea to consumers to order takeout or delivery on Tuesday, March 24, by dubbing it The Great American Takeout. #TheGreatAmericanTakeout

With the stay-at-home order, restaurants have had to make drastic changes to their businesses in a short amount of time. Mo Abdelhadi owner of Parsippany and Cedar Knolls IHOP said “We are working with employees and customers to reduce exposure and follow CDC recommendations, while at the same time being able to deliver a hot meal. We offer delivery and curbside pick up.”

Governor Murphy says you should only leave your home if you have to, but take-out and delivery from restaurants is allowed.

“Some restaurants offering only takeout and delivery are struggling to survive as well due to significantly reduced sales, so take full advantage of ‘National Takeout Day’ everyday, said Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce President Robert Peluso.

Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce food establishments are open to serve you. Use this list as a guide, and please support our members.

Gourmet Cafe Italian Restaurant

136 Baldwin Road

Parsippany

Website

(973) 316-0088

Pick up or delivery

In response to a couple of requests. We will now offer a 10% Senior Citizens discount on take-out and delivery orders between 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Monday – Friday 11:30 -7:30; Saturday and Sunday 2:00 – 7:30

IHOP – International House of Pancakes – Parsippany

792 Route 46

Parsippany

Website

(973) 396-8629

Pick Up or delivery. click here.

Crave City

6 Route 46

Pine Brook

Website

(973) 396-8899

M-Sat 10-9 Sun 11-6 delivery

Creations by Sabrina

706 Main Street

Boonton

Website

(973) 917-3897

M Closed T-Sat 9-4 Sun 12-4

Web or call. no delivery

Parsippany’s Best Pizza

756 Route 46

Parsippany

Website

(973) 335-4450

M-Sunday 10:30-9:30

app.parsippanybestpizza.com / web or call free delivery

Ruth Chris Steak House

One Hilton Court

Parsippany

Website

(973) 889-1400

M-Sunday 12-8

web or call special menu no delivery

Spice Grill

111 Route 46

Parsippany

Website

(973) 882-4646

M-Sunday 11:30-3 and 5-9

GrubHub, Doordash or call delivery big orders only

Grato

2250 Route 10 West

Parsippany

Website

(873) 267-4006

M-Sun 11-7

Serving beer, wine, liquor to go as well special menu family style free delivery

Dhaba Express

1521 Route 46

Parsippany

Website

(973) 732-3200

M-W 11-10:30 RFSAT 7-11 Sun 11-10

GrubHub and Doordash

Elmas – Turkish – Mediterranean Cuisine

1561 Route 46

Parsippany

Website

(973) 917-4700

M Closed T-Sun 11-8

GrubHub Uber, delivery

BurgerIM

131 New Road

Parsippany

Website

(973) 521-9909

Sunday-R 11-8, F-Sat 11-10

GrubHub, Doordash Uber free delivery-$5.00 off first order

Jashan By Dhaba

252 Route 46

Parsippany

Website

(973) 521-9100

M -Sunday 11-10

GrubHub, Doordash or call delivery

Michelle’s Catering

622 Route 10 West

Whippany

Website

(973) 952-9000

M-Sun 9-11

outside pickup call only

Anthony Francos Ristorante & Pizzeria

1422 Route 46

Parsippany

Website

(973) 299-8282

M-S 10-10 Fri-Sat 11

afpizza.net free delivery

Chick-Fil-A Morris Plains

1711 Route 10 E, Suite 20

Morris Plains

Website

(973) 605-1029

M-Sa, (restaurant) 10:30-8p, Drive Thru, Carry Out mobile and Doordash. Catering orders accepted

Tito’s Burritos & Wings

226 Myrtle Avenue

Boonton

Website

(973) 553-0000

11-7pm. Pick up or Delivery. Order on website titiosburritos.com or call 973-553-0000.

Sharky’s Wings & Raw Bar West

108 Boonton Avenue

Boonton

Website

(973) 917-4466

Free local delivery! Starting at 4pm till 8pm tonight! Minimum of $20. Boonton, Boonton Township, Montville, Mountain Lakes, close Parsippany and close; Packaged goods available

A2B Indian Vegetarian Restaurant

3159 Route 46 East

Parsippany

Website

(973) 794-6836

IHOP – International House of Pancakes – Boonton

304 Wootton Street

Boonton

Website

(973) 541-4815

Online ordering at ihop.com. Delivery Uber Eats or Doordash. Call to order

Moe’s Mexican Restaurant

745 Route 46 East

Parsippany

Website

(973) 585-6464

11am – 3pm Order online. Pick up or delivery. Uber Eats, Doordash

LongHorn Steakhouse

690 Route 46 West

Parsippany

Website

(973) 257-9230

To Go is still available from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Jersey Mike’s Subs

317 Smith Road

Parsippany

Website

(973) 503-1800

M-Sun, no dining room, 10-7:30, call ahead, 3rd party delivery services and through JM App.

Jeremiah’s Catering and Cooking Studio

44 North Beverwyck Road

Lake Hiawatha

Website

(973) 334-2004

Daily Dinner Available. Order at 973-801-2010 by 9:30 same day. Pick up or Delivery. $5 off orders of $50 or more. Food ready to heat.

Eccola Italian Bistro

1082 Route 46 West

Parsippany

Website

(973) 334-8211

11-7pm, Call and pick up, free delivery options, Follow IG, FB for daily specials

Baldwin Pizzeria

142 Baldwin Road

Parsippany

Website

(973) 335-7731

Open seven days a week until 9:30 for delivery and take out.

Whole Foods Market

60 Waterview Boulevard

Parsippany

Website

(201) 310-6118

M-Sun 9-8pm, seniors 60+ 8-9A

Online services offered

Website

Parsippany ShopRite

808 Route 46

Parsippany

Website

(973) 335-2625

M-Sun 7-7pm

Free Delivery Waived fees, ShopRite Web

Shake Shack

70 Waterview Boulevard

Parsippany

Website

(862) 286-2750

11AM-6PM

@shakeshack is open for to-go, pick-up and deliver orders. Head to the Shack App, order.shakeshack.com or order delivery via Grubhub

If you find any of our information incorrect or requiring updates please call (973) 402-6400 or email members@parsippanychamber.org. Our volunteers did their best in obtaining this information.

