Feed the Front Line and Support

PARSIPPANY— In true emergency situations our first responders and essential personnel work tirelessly to keep us all safe and allow us to enjoy our daily lives! During these times they need as much support as possible, as they are working long hours and spending time away from their families to ensure our lives continue as normal as possible. This fund will be used to feed our front lines and also sustain our small businesses (I.E. restaurants, take-out, etc…) throughout the current crisis.

“As an employee of the Supermarket industry I know first-hand what it’s like to be a part of the front line and the panic and uncertainty of these situations while realizing these functions need to be followed through to ensure the success of our great citizens,” said Parsippany Resident and Chris Mazzarella.

Along with Chris, residents Rob Zwigard and Ted Stanziale are instrumental in the formation of this group.

We are very thankful for the financial support of Morris County Freeholder Tom Mastrangelo, Senator Anthony Bucco, and Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce and many other elected officials and willing volunteers, who will use the donations to purchase meals for our first responders from local businesses throughout Parsippany and Morris County.

“BettyLou, Tom and I think this is a great way to support a community-led effort for our first responders and while helping so many small businesses that right now are in need of a financial boost,” said Senator Bucco.

Click here to donate and support and help “Feed the Front Line”

If you know of a group that could use a meal or are a restaurant willing to help making meals (which will be paid for!!) or you would like to volunteer please click here. HUGE thank you to Nick Kraus at Kraus Marketing for getting this together so quickly!!! PLEASE SHARE!!

Comments

Comments