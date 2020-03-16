Coronavirus has made it imperative to design a plan and prepare for any number of outcomes

MORRIS COUNTY — “The Coronavirus (“COVID-19”) has made it imperative to design a plan and prepare for any number of outcomes associated with the developing pandemic”, said Morris County Clerk Ann F. Grossi, Esq. The actions below are designed to slow the spread of COVID-19 and to protect the health and well-being of our employees, the business community and Morris County residents while continuing to provide essential services.

As the need arises, updates to this policy will be posted on Focus or by clicking here.

Effective immediately, the Morris County Clerk’s Office will be closed to the public as follows:

REGISTRY DEPARTMENT:

It is recommended that stakeholders who are impacted should forward all documents to be filed and recorded either by mail or by utilizing the Clerk’s automated e-filing system. To participate in e-filing, please contact one of our e-filing (electronic) vendors below:

Simplifile @ 1-(800) 460-5647 or www.simplefile.com

CSC @ 1-(866) 652-0111 or www.cscglobal.com

ERX @ 1- (204) 887-7461 or www.erxsupport@conduent.com

All documents will be processed upon receipt as the law requires. For further information please call (973) 285-6130.

PASSPORT DEPARTMENT:

Passport Department is suspending Tuesday evening hours and all walk-in processing of passports. Passports will be processed by appointment only. Please call (973) 285-6161 to schedule an appointment. It is strongly recommended that unless it is urgent, residents postpone processing of passports.

VAULT DEPARTMENT:

Our Vault Department will be closed to the public. Business users and members of the public may access all documents back to 1969 online. Anyone needing a certified copy can request one by email or calling the Vault. If you need assistance, please call (973) 285-6747.

ELECTION DEPARMENT:

Please contact the Election Department at (973) 285-6066 for further details. We strongly urge all residents to Vote-by-Mail so as to avoid unnecessary exposure to COVID-19. All forms can be found by clicking here.

WEDDINGS:

The County Clerk’s Office is suspending weddings until further notice. For additional details, please call (973) 285-6120.

NOTARY DEPARTMENT:

Notary processing will be suspended until further notice. New Notary applications and renewals are available on-line by clicking here. The Clerk’s Office will continue to swear in residents who have received the State of New Jersey Commission by appointment only. Please call (973) 285-6122 to schedule an appointment to be sworn in.

ADULT ID CARDS, VETERAN ID CARDS AND GOLD STAR ID CARDS:

Issuing of the above ID cards are suspended until further notice.

OUTREACH AND ON THE ROAD PROGRAMS:

Outreach and On the Road Programs are suspended until further notice.

Comments

Comments