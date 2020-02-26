PARSIPPANY — The Little Vikings Competition Cheerleading won First Place at a National Competition this past weekend at the Reach the Beach Rec/School Nationals in Ocean City, MD.

They competed in the Level 1 Traditional Recreation Division – 12 and Younger. They competed against teams from Pennsylvania and Maryland.

All of these girls cheer for the Little Vikings Football team in the fall but most of them have never been on a competitive cheer team. The 11 strong came together as a group in August under the direction of their coaches, Alyssa Brennan and Ally Warner. They practiced for five month, up to four nights a week to achieve their goal of winning at Nationals – and they did it. The team was presented a surfboard trophy and each member received a special jacket.

Congratulations to the entire team:- Jackie Baumann, Joelle Bayles, Madison Dunn, Mackenzie Forgatch, Garbiella Gencarelli, Samantha Homcy, Brianna Jasiecki, Gabriella Mautone, Liana Nolan, Annabelle Wall, and Georgia Worley. Coaches: Alyssa Brennan and Ally Warner.

