PARSIPPANY — When breakfast lovers popped into IHOP on Tuesday, February 25 they enjoyed an original stack of buttermilk pancakes free of charge. However, if customers feel inclined, they used the $5 saved on a good deed for the day, as all participating locations will be donating funds received to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospitals for Children and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

