St. Peter The Apostle Church Parish Lenten Mission

PARSIPPANY — Why not begin your Lenten Journey and have it end with the joy of our Lord’s resurrection. Our Lenten Mission this year will be sponsored by St. Peter the Apostle Parish and St. Ann’s Parish of Parsippany, 179 Baldwin Road.

A Journey to Joy is a gift you can give to yourself during this Lenten Season. Join us for a three-day Lenten Mission, presented by Daytime Emmy-Nominated TV Actor, Frank Runyeon (All My Children, The Young and the Restless, Santa Barbara, Falon Crest, LA Law and Melrose Place!

Monday, March 9; Tuesday, March 10 and Wednesday, March 11

St. Peter the Apostle Parish

Monday – 7:30 p.m. – Signs: The Gospel of John. All the drama and power of this beloved Gospel are brought to life in a spellbinding performance.

Tuesday – 7:30 p.m. – Sermon on the Mount: Bringing to life the famous Sermon on the Mount as well as the Lords Prayer, the Golden Rule.

Wednesday -7:30 p.m. – Hollywood vs. Faith: The struggle to live as a Christian in the age of Media Values.

This will be a mission that you have never experienced before. For 25 years, Frank has helped audiences of all ages rediscover the power of Scripture Stories through one-man plays. Join us and let Frank deepen your lenten journey with scriptures, drama and humor!

If you would like more information about Frank Runyeon, visit www.frankrunyeon.com

Bring a friend, a neighbor, a family member, your children, grandchildren and plan on being entertained!! Please email any questions you might have to Lentenmission2020@gmail.com.

Comments

Comments