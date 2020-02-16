Outstanding Citizens to be Honored at the Patriots’ Path Council Parsippany Good Scout Award Dinner

PARSIPPANY — Patriots’ Path Council, Boy Scouts of America, will honor local citizens at the fourth annual Parsippany Good Scout Award Dinner on Tuesday, March 10, at 6:30 p.m. at the Hanover Manor in East Hanover. This year’s honorees include New Jersey District Governor Kiwanis International Gordon Meth, the Yoldas brothers from 1 United MMA House, Patricia “Miss Pat” DeVita, Leonardo A. Fariello, June Madia, and Anthony Franco’s Ristorante & Pizzeria.

The event recognizes these seven outstanding citizens for their community service, as evidenced by their leadership and interests within the Parsippany community, and for their embodiment of the values of the century-old Scout Oath and Law in their personal and professional lives. The event chairman is Robert Peluso.

The Yoldas brothers from 1 United MMA House have been educating people to be physically fit through their many martial arts classes. Patricia DeVita is a paraprofessional with the Parsippany Board of Education and the director of her church’s summer Bible camp.

A forest ranger and land manager at Wildlife Preserve, Inc., Leonardo Fariello has worked with Scouts on sustainability and the Outdoor Code. June Madia is a longtime wrestling mom, now with the PAL, and even though her children have aged out of the program, she is committed to the youth of Parsippany.

Gordon Meth, a Kiwanian, is the current governor of the New Jersey District while he remains active with the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany. Anthony Franco’s Ristorante & Pizzeria has been a longtime cornerstone in Parsippany, working with the many different charities on their food needs and never expecting anything in return.

Parsippany is a part of the Patriots’ Path Council, which serves 16,000 youth in over 400 Scouting units in communities throughout Middlesex, Morris, Somerset, Sussex and Union counties.

For more information on Scouting, attending the event, and sponsoring the program journal, contact George Hemenetz, development director, at (973) 765-9322, ext. 235, and/or george.hemenetz@scouting.org.

You can sign up for the event or donate by clicking here.

