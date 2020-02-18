Meet Rain, a 2-year-old Plott Hound mix!

MORRIS COUNTY — Rain is actually on the smaller size coming in at just 35 lbs. She is super sweet and very playful. Rain is very smart and knows ALL her commands! She is also professionally trained!!!

Rain’s ideal home would be one with a yard to play in and a family to love on. She can live with children 10+ and other male dogs!

Rain loves playing fetch, going for hikes, meeting new people, and giving a ton of hugs and kisses–she’s super affectionate! Her foster dads say that after a nice walk, she loves a good nap on the couch with them. She’s fun and always happy and will bring so much joy into your life.

If you’re looking for a young, happy girl to be your new dog-child, apply to adopt Rain today!

If you are interested in adopting Rain, please fill out an application by clicking here.

