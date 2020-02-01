The Adventures of Baron Von Steubon and Cromwell: A Kinetic Tale by David Bowman

MORRIS COUNTY — David Bowman’s storybook The Adventures of Baron von Steubon and Cromwell springs to life in this series of 18 mechanical vignettes is being presented at the Morris Museum. These kinetic sculptures tell the story of two automatons and their exciting journey on land, at sea, in the air, and back to the past as they encounter fantastical mechanized beasts in their quest for long-lost family and treasure.

Meet the Artist, David Bowman

Saturday, February 15, 2020

Snowdate: February 22, 2020

In this event, you will have the opportunity to meet David Bowman, the artist behind this exhibition. Learn more about how he created these fantastical characters and more details behind his amazing work! Come prepared with your questions.

This event is appropriate for ages five and above due to the smaller size of the gallery and the artistic content to be covered.

FREE with Museum Admission

FREE for Museum Members

Space is limited to 30 people per session. Advance registration is required.

Click here to Register for 1:00 p.m. event

Click here to Register for 3:00 p.m. event

The Morris Museum is located at 6 Normandy Heights Road, Morristown.

Comments

Comments