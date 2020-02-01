Senator Pennacchio speaks out on Impeachment Charade

Dear Editor:

I am releasing the following statement of winners and loser following the vote to end the Impeachment charade by not calling additional witnesses, President Trumps Senate Impeachment acquittal, soon to follow.

Winners:

President Trump: Impeachment now joins the ash heap of partisan witch hunts along with The Mueller con job. The American public when they chose to follow this yawn of a trial rewarded the President with his highest approval ratings.

Mitch McConnell: Quiet, unassuming and always underestimated, the Senate Leader managed to outmaneuver Schumer and his hapless cohorts at every turn.

The American Public: In the end it seems that right does beat might. Americans saw this partisan folly for what it was, and did not like what they saw. They put faith in the system and were rewarded with a just verdict. Seems deplorables are smarter than Democratic leaders give them credit for.

Losers:

Congressional Democrats and their Leadership. The optics of this sour bunch of hacks were not lost on the American public. Handing out gold embossed pens , the funeral march to deliver the articles of impeachment, and giggling through the,” solemnity”, of Impeachment, showed them for the partisan hypocrites that they are.

Fake News: Led by Main Street stalwarts like The New York Times and CNN they refused to report and chose to editorialize the hearings. Their disappointment was palpable. The New York Times going so far as to inject an eleventh hour, “hearsay”, story from a former disgruntled National Security Advisor, Neocon and war monger John Bolton.

Our future: The weaponization and trivialization of impeachment has set the bar very low for future efforts. It will unfortunately rear its ugly head more often than it ever was imagined by our founding fathers. Expect these political impeachments and censors to become common in our children’s future.

