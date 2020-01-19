Registration Open for Par-Troy Little League East 2020 Spring

PARSIPPANY — Registration is now open for children age four and up who attend or will be attending Rockaway Meadow, Troy Hills, Lake Hiawatha, Knollwood, Northvail, Central, Parsippany High, and All Saints Academy.

It’s time for the 2020 season: All T-Ball and new to league children will get free registration. ($75.00 Volunteer Fee and $30.00 Fundraising Fee Required).

Registration will continue through February 28, 2020. After that time, your child will be placed on waitlist and placement on a team will not be guaranteed. A late fee of $25.00 will automatically apply to any registrations received after February 28, 2020.

You can register using one of the following two ways:

Online Registration – For all new and returning players you must register online. You do not have to fill out a registration form. If you have a new player in your family you can add your child/children when registering online. Just mail in a copy of their birth certificate with payment. Click here; You must first create an account to begin the registration process. Once you create your account click register, Fill out Parent/Guardian info first and then fill in your child’s information

In Person Registration – A date will be determined for an In-Person registration for new and returning players. Please check the website for dates. Please bring a copy of your child's birth certificate if your child is new to the league. Ages need to be verified by Birth Certificate.

Information regarding Little League Baseball

Spring season runs from April till the end of June. Most games are held at the PTLLE complex, located in the back of Northvail School. T-Ball & Farm will play one night during week and one game on Saturday. Weekday games start at 6:00 p.m., and time varies for Saturday. Other divisions will play approx. two nights and one Saturday game. Some divisions play inter-league which will require travel to other local towns. Parents / Guardians are expected to stay at all practices and games. Managers and Coaches cannot be responsible for your child. PTE is run entirely by volunteers. Parental support is needed to maintain a safe and happy environment for your children. Volunteers who have direct contact with the children (coaches, managers, etc), must attend and pass a certified safety course (RUTGERS). A background check will be run on all these volunteers as mandated by Little League. To receive volunteer fee back, you must complete your task, fill out a refund form and submit to the concession stand by August 1. No refunds will be given after that date. Any withdrawals after April 1, 2020 are subject to a $50.00 penalty. There will be an annual Mandatory Fundraiser fee of $30.00 per family that will be collected during registration. There is also a $75.00 Volunteer fee required for each family which is very easily earned back through volunteering for any one of the many opportunities (I.E. Concession Stand, Coaching…).

If you have any questions, please contact: informationOfficer@ParTroyEast.com.

Click here to download information flyer.

