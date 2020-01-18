Mayor Soriano appoints Sushmita Sharma to Library Board

PARSIPPANY — Mayor Michael Soriano announced the appointment of Sushmita Sharma to the Parsippany Library Board. Sushmita is an active member of the Parsippany community, with volunteer experience for several Parsippany-based organizations. She has run a small apparel business and worked as a teacher. She resides in Glenmont Commons with her husband, Anil, and two daughters.

“I’m looking forward to Sushmita’s service on our Library Board of Trustees,” Mayor Soriano said. “I think it’s vitally important that our Library Board have trustees with children in our schools. Sushmita will provide that important perspective in our mission to continually build on our library system’s fantastic services.”

Sushmita’s daughter, Riya Dadheech, is a Parsippany middle school student who started a successful nonprofit charity right here in Parsippany. Riya organized an Art Exhibit & Silent Auction event to support “Purple Paint – Girl’s Dignity & Empowerment” and at this event she raised over $7,000 towards the much-needed construction of toilets in schools in rural areas in India. This will help young girls continue their education.

“I’m proud to be able to serve this community that’s given so much to my family,” Ms. Sharma said. “The Parsippany Library System provides critical services to all residents of our township, from students to seniors, and I can’t wait to get to work on the issues we face.”

Ms. Sharma’s term will run through 2024.

