Kiwanis Club held Prestigious Awards Ceremony

PARSIPPANY — Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany awarded three members and one local businessman with prestigious awards on Thursday, January 15, at the Hanover Manor.

In 1983, the Kiwanis Children’s Fund established the George F. Hixson Fellowship, named for Kiwanis International’s first president.

Hixon’s are given to Kiwanians who have contributed to the betterment of the club. The club is eligible to award a Hixson for each donation of $1100 to Kiwanis International Foundation.

Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany was chartered on December 5, 1991, and has awarded 43 members with the Hixon honor.

Club President Frank Cahill said “we are awarding two outstanding individuals with a Hixon, who not only gives back to our community in a meaningful way and ensures that all children have the opportunity to lead healthy, successful lives. We believe in changing the world one child and one community at a time. I have the pleasure of honoring Parsippany IHOP co-owner Mo Abdelhadi and Kiwanis member, Silvia Cooper.”

Silvia is a member who consistently works on projects and programs, including cooking for Homeless Solutions, Mission Partners, Wine Tasting, Touch-A-Truck and others. She is a member in good standing for at least two years, joining our club on November 9, 2017. She has attended at least 60% of the meetings. She has worked on a District project that has brought recognition to our club. She also attends many of our board meetings and adds valuable suggestions to every committee.

Mo, although he is not a member, he contributes to our club in many ways. During Touch-A-Truck he feeds all the volunteers; he has cooked and donated his time preparing food for our wine sips, makes many donations and supports projects of our club, is a mission partner. Mo, never says no. His generous contributions to our community are well appreciated.

The Kiwanian of the Year award is presented to a member of our club who distinguishes themselves by exceptionally commendable participation in our club activities throughout the past year. Although our club is built on participation by all our members, some members stand above the crowd as a result of their exceptional contributions to our club.

Since the inception of the club, they have honored 29 members as “Kiwanian of the Year.”

Cahill said “As the most recent recipient of the Kiwanian of the Year for 2018, I have the distinct pleasure of presenting our clubs most prestigious honor to two people who have gone far above and beyond anyone’s expectations and have, in the opinion of the nominating committee, met or exceeded the criteria for the honor of being named Kiwanian of the Year.”

Both of the recipients hold offices in our Club. Both have attended several District conventions. Both attend meeting regularly. Both are dependable and always involved in whatever the club is doing. Both have chaired major fundraisers for our club.

The first Kiwanian of the Year was President of our Club in 2016. He is known for his witty remarks and challenging questions that have delighted our brains for the past seven years as chairperson and emcee of our Trivia Night. This year, after working with Ron Orthwein, he took over the Sponsored Youth and is heavily involved with our Key Clubs, Builders Clubs and K-Kids throughout Parsippany. I’m sure this person would continue on in our Club for many years as a leader, but a little girl in Michigan has stolen his heart.

“I am proud to present Greg Elbin the Kiwanian of the Year Award for 2019,” said Cahill.

The second Kiwanian of the Year has made his mark in the club as chair of Touch a Truck. He too has taken on new responsibilities including this year as President of the Tri-Town Kiwanis Club serving Mountain Lakes, Boonton Township and Boonton.

Touch A Truck received recognition by New Jersey District Kiwanis in 2018 as the top Signature Project in New Jersey and was submitted to Kiwanis International. During the 2019 District Convention, Touch-A-Truck was again voted as the best signature project, based on the size of our club, by fellow Kiwanians throughout New Jersey.

He also co-chairs, Young Children Priority One, along with Dr. Judy Debrossy.

He has become quite the food coordinator for our Wine Sips and any function that needs food. He consistently is involved and supports our club.

“I am proud to present Nicolas Limanov with the Kiwanian of the Year Award for 2019,” said Cahill.

Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany supports ten K-Kids clubs: Lake Parsippany Elementary School, Eastlake Elementary School, Intervale School, Mt. Tabor Elementary School, Littleton Elementary School, Lake Hiawatha Elementary School, Troy Hills Elementary School, Northvail Elementary School, Knollwood School and Rockaway Meadow Elementary School; two Builders Clubs” Central Middle School and Brooklawn Middle School; two Key Clubs, Parsippany Hills High School and Parsippany High School; Circle K Club at Seton Hall University and one Aktion Club.

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany is the largest Kiwanis club in the State of New Jersey. Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany meets every Thursday at 7:15 a.m. at Empire Diner, 1315 Route 46. For more information on Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany click here.

Comments

Comments