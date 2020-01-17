Two Men Charged in Connection with Old Bloomfield Avenue Death

PARSIPPANY — Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp, Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Acting Chief of Investigations Chris Kimker, and Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Chief Andrew Miller announce the arrests of Rogelio Laureano-Gonzalez, 25, last known address Parsippany, and Cirilo Rojas-Paulino, 25, last known address Parsippany.

On September 9, 2019, law enforcement received information regarding a deceased male inside a home in the area of Old Bloomfield Road. The manner of death was determined to be Homicide. The deceased male has been identified as Jaime Lopez-Basilio.

Two residents of the home, Rogelio Laureano-Gonzalez and Cirilo Rojas-Paulino, could not be immediately located during the death investigation. Subsequent investigation by law enforcement led to the apprehension of both individuals in California. It is alleged that Laureano-Gonzalez struck Lopez-Basilio in the head causing Lopez-Basilio’s death. It is further alleged that Laureano-Gonzalez and Rojas-Paulino fled New Jersey following the death to avoid investigation, apprehension, or prosecution related to Lopez-Basilio’s death.

Laureano-Gonzalez has been charged by warrant-complaint with second degree Manslaughter, as well as second and third degree charges of Hindering Own Apprehension or Prosecution in connection to the incident. He remains detained in custody pursuant to the New Jersey Criminal Justice Reform Act.

Rojas-Paulino has been charged separately by way of indictment with third degree Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution of Another and fourth degree Obstructing Administration of Law in connection with the incident. He remains detained in custody pursuant to the New Jersey Criminal Justice Reform Act.

Prosecutor Knapp would like to acknowledge the efforts of the Oxnard (California) Police Department, the Kern County (California) Sheriff’s Office, the United States Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office – Crime Scene Investigation Unit, and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit.

If anyone has any information related to this investigation, they are encouraged to call the Major Crimes Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at (973) 285-6200, or the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department at (973) 263-4300.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or the signing of a criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until he or she has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

