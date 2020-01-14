Zoning Board to hear application of “Senior Living Facility”

The application will be heard on Wednesday, January 15, at 7:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard

PARSIPPANY — GTP Acquisitions, LLC, has applied to the Zoning Board of Adjustment of the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills for a “Senior Living Facility” on a parcel to be subdivided from the property currently occupied by St. Christopher’s Church.

This application is now on the Zoning Board’s agenda and a public hearing has been ordered for Wednesday, January 15, at 7:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard.

The project “Thrive at Parsippany” will include a total of 156 units (proposed and future). The project will also include 270 parking spots. 4 spots for Handicapped spaces; 205 spots 9′ x 18′ spaces; 19 spots 8′ x 20′ spaces; 21 garages and 21 driveway spaces.

Proposed Senior Independent / Assisted Living Facility Assisted / Independent Living -One Story, Two Bedroom Cottages = 29 Units -One Story, Two Bedroom Cottages with Garages = 21 Units Assisted / Independent Living -One Bedroom Apartments = 38 Units -Two Bedroom Apartments = 12 Units Memory Care -One Bedroom Apartments = 28 Units – One Bedroom Apartments = 28 Units (Future Use)

The property known is as 1050 Littleton Road, Block 166, Lot 96. The application is comprised of 156 dwelling units with a mix of assisted/memory care and independent living units. Amenities include a central social court, fitness center, café, open workspace, outdoor recreation areas, hardscape and softscape landscaping, and a promenade walking area.

Access to the property will be from Rita Drive and circulation and parking will be independent of the church. GTP Acquisitions, LLC will also purchase the property located at 21 Rita Drive, (Lot 84, Block 166).

According to corporate documents filed with the State of New Jersey, the registered agent of GTP Acquisitions, LLC, is David J. Weiner, 171 Fifth Avenue, Paterson. Pike Construction Company is also located at the same address. David Weiner is a managing member and principal of Pike Construction Co., LLC and has over 30 years of experience in all aspects of the general contracting and real estate development business. Upon graduating from Hamilton College with a B.A. in Economics, David began his career at Pike in the field as an assistant superintendent, then project superintendent.

