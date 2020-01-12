Meet Charlie, a 9-year-old Miniature Pinscher!

PARSIPPANY — Charlie’s story is very sad. His owner passed away and Charlie was left alone. The next day, he was being given away on the street and a local dog walker took him into foster to make sure he found a great home.

Charlie is a very sweet boy who is easygoing and relaxed. He is currently living with others dogs and getting along with them fabulously. Charlie loves to have as many friends–human and doggy–as possible! He is also good with cats!

He absolutely loves to cuddle and will crawl up on your lap or under the covers with you. Charlie would really like a home where he can be spoiled, loved, and get loads of hugs. He is potty-trained, totally ok when left alone, and low-energy. Charlie does love a good walk around the block though with his doggy friends!

If you’re looking for a sweet senior to add to your family, apply to adopt Charlie today!

