Tim Tebow Foundation Prom for “People with Special Needs” sees continued growth

PARSIPPANY — With the 2020 Night to Shine just four weeks away, the number of churches across the globe hosting the unforgettable prom night experience, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, is at its highest total since the event first began in 2015. Eclipsing last year’s final count of 655 hosts, over 720 churches have committed to honoring and celebrating people with special needs.

Liquid Church will once again partner with The Tim Tebow Foundation to host Night To Shine, an unforgettable prom night experience designed especially for teens and adults 14+ with special needs. NEW in 2020, they’re hosting two nights for you to choose from – both taking place at our Broadcast Campus in Parsippany – on Thursday, February 6 and Friday, February 7.

At Night To Shine, guests are greeted by their very own buddy who will serve as their host for the evening. Guests will walk the red carpet and enjoy the VIP treatment, including a friendly paparazzi welcome, flowers, a Beauty Bar with hair & makeup stations, great food, fun games, and of course…the chance to dance the night away! Plus, each and every guest will be crowned a prom king or queen!

Registration is now open. Guests can click here to sign up. Looking to volunteer, click here for more information.

Spread across all 50 US states and 34 countries over 5 continents, nine countries are hosting the prom night experience for the first time ever: Belarus, France, Italy, Macedonia, Malawi, Romania, Sierra Leone, Tanzania and Venezuela. With more than 40 collaborations among churches, and 36 denominations taking part, this catalytic event truly serves to unite all people around one simple concept – that ALL people are uniquely and perfectly created in the image of God.

“Night to Shine is a night that brings people together,” said TTF Founder and Chairman, Tim Tebow. “Because God gave His best for us in His Son, we will do whatever it takes to make these Honored Guests feel special and loved.”

One of the Tim Tebow Foundation’s most recognizable programs, Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs, ages 14 and older. This one-night event, held the Friday before Valentine’s Day each year, has seen record growth with every passing year, and shows no sign of slowing down. Expected this year are 115,000 guests with special needs, supported by 215,000 volunteers all over the world.

Night to Shine is made possible through the support of our official Global Partners: American Residential Services and OneShare Health, and many other corporations and individual donors standing with the Tim Tebow Foundation to celebrate people with special needs.

The Tim Tebow Foundation exists to bring Faith, Hope and Love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need. This mission is being fulfilled every day through seven main areas of outreach in the fields of Orphan Care + Prevention, Special Needs and Children with Profound Medical Needs. To learn more about how the Tim Tebow Foundation is serving children and sharing God’s love by fighting for those who can’t fight for themselves by clicking here.

For more information about Liquid Church, click here. Liquid Church is located at 299 Webro Road.

