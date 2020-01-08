Freeholders, Sheriff, Prosecutor, Clergy To Hold Community Rally Against Hate

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County residents are invited to a special “Community Rally Against Hate’’ on Thursday, January 9, at 5:00 p.m. in Randolph, with a goal of standing united against hatred and bigotry that recently has targeted the Jewish community and other faiths in our state and nation.

The event, to be held at the Gottesman RTW Academy at 146 Dover Chester Road is sponsored by the Morris County Board of Freeholders, in coordination with Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon and Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp, and clergy from across the county.

