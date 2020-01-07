CCM Fine Art Professors Display Their Work at The Center for Contemporary Art

MORRIS COUNTY — The artwork of 14 fine art professors from County College of Morris (CCM) is being featured in an exhibition at The Center for Contemporary Art in Bedminster as one of its first exhibits of the new year.

Titled REPRESENTING: Artwork of the County College of Morris Fine Art Faculty, the exhibition takes place January 17 through February 27. An opening reception, featuring talks by several of the artists, takes place Friday, January 17, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The Center for Contemporary Art is located at 2020 Burnt Mills Road, Bedminster, NJ 07921.

Fine Art Professor Keith Smith is curating the exhibition. Smith’s artwork has been exhibited at The Museum of Modern Art in New York City, the Smithsonian Institute in Washington DC, The Butler Institute of American Art in Youngstown, Ohio, the New Jersey State Museum in Trenton and the Morris Museum in Morristown.

REPRESENTING showcases the work of CCM professors who teach the foundational and intermediate art courses that lead to an Associate of Fine Arts degree. Each member of the CCM fine arts faculty is an exhibiting professional artist.

“Although the artwork in this exhibition spans a variety of media and styles, it is linked by exceptional craft and creative competence,” says Smith.

Full-time professors participating in the exhibition, along with Smith, are Clayton Allen and Todd Doney. Also participating are adjunct faculty members Marco Cutrone, Kathy DeFilippis, Patrick Gallagher, Andrea Kelly, Deborah Kelly, Charles Mulford, Barbara Neibart, John Reinking, Robert Ricciotti, Eileen Sackman and Leah Tomaino.

To learn more about the Fine Arts Program at CCM click here.

