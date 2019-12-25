PACC welcomes new member, Shanick, LLC.

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes new member, Shanick, LLC, 90 East Halsey Road.

PACC Executive Board Member Frank Cahill welcomed Nick to PACC and presented Nick with his membership plaque. Shanick is a Real estate development and Residential and commercial lending.

For more information on Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce click here.

Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce is a service organization for businesses, merchants, residents and volunteers that provides education, information and networking opportunities to the Parsippany Area.

Comments

Comments