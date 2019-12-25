Meet Phoebe!! A Petite Pocket Pittie

PARSIPPANY — Meet Phoebe!! We recently rescued this petite pocket Pittie from a local, municipal animal shelter. She is just about a year-and-a-half-old and is cute as a button! Phoebe is fun-sized, coming in at only 40 lbs. She has a bit of a food allergy but we know she will be just fine in a couple of weeks on some new food!

Phoebe is fun, playful, and super loving. She also LOVES other dogs! Phoebe is very affectionate and loves to give kisses. She also enjoys playing with toys but is respectful with them and will happily give them up to you. Phoebe is also a lady at her food bowl.

Want to know even more great things about her? Phoebe is potty-trained and knows “sit,” “paw,” and “down”!!! She pulls a bit on leash but does great in a harness. Phoebe can also live with children 10+ and would love to have some furry and human siblings to play with!!

If you’re looking for a little ball of love and fun, apply to adopt Phoebe today!

If you are interested in adopting, please fill out an application by clicking here.

Follow Wise Animal Rescue on Instagram by clicking here.

Follow Wise Animal Rescue on Facebook by clicking here.

Comments

Comments