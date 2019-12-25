Man Sentenced for Assaulting 16-Year Old and Witness Tampering

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp, Acting Chief of Investigations Christoph Kimker, Dover Police Chief Anthony Smith and Randolph Police Chief David Stokoe announce that Levi Young, 20, formerly of Dover, was sentenced Friday to ten years in New Jersey State Prison, with fifty-one months of parole ineligibility. The Honorable Stephen J. Taylor, P.J.Cr. presided over the case.

Mr. Young previously plead guilty to aggravated assault in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1b(1); aggravated assault (strangulation) in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1b(13); endangering the welfare of a child in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:24-4a(2); witness tampering in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:28-5d; and contempt in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:29-9a.

Mr. Young must serve a minimum of 51 months of the ten (10) year term prior to being eligible for parole. In addition, he was ordered to pay mandatory fines and penalties and to have no contact with the victim.

Prosecutor Knapp said, “Detective Craig May and Detective Lydia Negron did an outstanding job locating this defendant and bringing him to justice. Assistant Prosecutor Gloria Rispoli led the prosecution and is also to be highly commended.”

Prosecutor Knapp thanked the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office’s Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit, Dover Police Detective Bureau, Randolph Township Police Department and the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, whose efforts contributed to the investigation and resolution of the matter.

