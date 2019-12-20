Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany welcomes new member

PARSIPPANY — Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany President Frank Cahill welcomed new member David Andrews on Thursday, December 12.

Dave was introduced to Kiwanis by former club member Frank Atkins. Club President Frank Cahill presented Dave with his membership plaque and placed the official Kiwanis membership pin on Dave.

Cahill said “We welcome Dave to this global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.”

Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany currently has 74 members. New members are always welcome. (Click here for more information on Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany). Kiwanis members dedicate more than 6 million volunteer hours and invest more than $100 million in service projects that strengthen communities and serve children every year. Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany ensures that all children have the opportunity to lead healthy, successful lives. They believe that by helping one child, you help the world.