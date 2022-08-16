Overturned Truck on Route 46

PARSIPPANY — A box truck flipped onto its roof at approximately 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16 on Route 46 East causing a storage tank of cooking oil inside the vehicle to dislodge and spill.

The incident prompted the Parsippany Police Department to close the far right lane on Route 46 East at New Road. All lanes have reopened at about 300 p.m.

The box truck driver ran a red light and swerved to avoid another vehicle, according to Parsippany Police Sgt. Brian Conover. The three occupants sustained superficial injuries but refused further medical attention on-scene.

Police are investigating the circumstances behind the box truck driver running the red light.

