Kiwanis Club Donates School Supplies to the Needy

PARSIPPANY — Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany Community Director Carol Tiesi and Kiwanis Club member Susan Slaughter visited Parsippany Health and Human Services and donated backpacks and various school supplies.

Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany members purchased and donate the school supplies that were given to Health and Human Services to be distributed to families in need.

Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany is one of the largest Kiwanis Club in the State of New Jersey with 80 members. New members are always welcome. (Click here for more information on Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany). Kiwanis members dedicate more than 6 million volunteer hours and invest more than $100 million in service projects that strengthen communities and serve children every year. Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany ensures that all children have the opportunity to lead healthy, successful lives. They believe that by helping one child, you help the world.

Parsippany Food Pantry is located at Parsippany Community Center, 1130 Knoll Road

Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034. Phone: (973) 263-7163; Monday – Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.