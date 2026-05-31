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Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills Installs New Officers, Welcomes Scholarship Recipients

Joan Garbarino installed the Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills officers for the 2026-2028 administration. Pictured are Joan Garbarino, Nanda Sanichar, Susan Byrne, Diana Craig, Cathy Haney, Chris Sinner, Marianne Burke, and Ivy Ertle.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — The GFWC Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills celebrated the installation of its new officers for the 2026-2028 administration during a special Installation Dinner held in May. The evening also recognized scholarship recipients from Parsippany High School and Parsippany Hills High School while welcoming new members to the organization.

The event featured a special guest, Susan Chambers, President of the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs (NJSFWC), who attended the proceedings and met with club members. Outgoing President Cathy Haney presided over a brief business meeting and was honored with gifts from the club in recognition of her dedication and leadership during the past two years.

Seven of the thirteen scholarship recipients recognized by the Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills attended the installation dinner to meet members and share their future educational plans.

Several scholarship recipients from Parsippany High School and Parsippany Hills High School attended the dinner, giving members the opportunity to meet the students and learn about their future educational plans and fields of study. Seven of the club’s thirteen scholarship winners were present for the celebration.

New members Yagna Parmar and Jenn DeStefano were officially welcomed into the Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills during the club’s Installation Dinner. Pictured with the new members are outgoing Membership Officers Janice Carrubba and Ginny Scala, who conducted the induction ceremony. With the addition of Parmar and DeStefano, the club’s membership has grown to 51 women dedicated to serving the Parsippany community through volunteerism, leadership, and civic engagement.

The club also welcomed two new members, Jenn DeStefano and Yagna Parmar, who were installed by outgoing Membership Officers Janice Carrubba and Ginny Scala. With the addition of the new members, the club’s membership now stands at 51.

Leadership of the Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills gathered during the club’s Installation Dinner celebrating the start of the 2026-2028 administration. Pictured are Co-First Vice President Chris Sinner, New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs President Susan Chambers, outgoing President Cathy Haney, Highlands District Vice President Joan Garbarino, Secretary Karen Savis, and Treasurer Susan Byrne. The evening recognized the club’s accomplishments, welcomed new leadership, and celebrated the organization’s continued commitment to community service in Parsippany.

The installation ceremony was conducted by Highlands District Vice President Joan Garbarino, a longtime member of the Parsippany club. New officers installed for the 2026-2028 term included Nanda Sanichar as Treasurer, Susan Byrne as Secretary, and Diana Craig and Jennifer Biondo as Co-Second Vice Presidents responsible for Membership. Cathy Haney and Chris Sinner were installed as Co-First Vice Presidents responsible for fundraising. Marianne Burke and Ivy Ertle were installed as Co-Presidents. Following the ceremony, Haney presented the ceremonial gavel to the incoming co-presidents.

Founded in 1954, the Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills is a member of both the General Federation of Women’s Clubs and the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs. The organization supports numerous community service projects, educational initiatives, and charitable programs throughout the year.

The club holds general meetings on the fourth Monday of each month from September through April and welcomes women interested in community service, leadership development, and volunteerism.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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