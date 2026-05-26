Man Killed in Forklift Accident at Parsippany Business

PARSIPPANY — Ufuk Yasan, 49, died Monday afternoon after being pinned beneath a forklift at a business on Edwards Road, according to the Parsippany Police Department.

Police said officers responded at approximately 4:17 p.m. to a 911 call reporting a man trapped under a forklift at a business located at 792 Edwards Road.

Upon arrival, officers found Ufuk Yasan unresponsive and pinned beneath the forklift. Authorities said responding officers used a nearby floor jack in an effort to lift the forklift and free the victim. However, the man had already succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police stated that the incident is not currently suspected to be criminal in nature.