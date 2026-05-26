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Man Killed in Forklift Accident at Parsippany Business

Emergency personnel respond to a fatal forklift accident Monday afternoon at a business located at 792 Edwards Road in Parsippany. A 49-year-old man was pronounced dead after becoming trapped beneath the forklift, according to the Parsippany Police Department.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — Ufuk Yasan, 49, died Monday afternoon after being pinned beneath a forklift at a business on Edwards Road, according to the Parsippany Police Department.

Police said officers responded at approximately 4:17 p.m. to a 911 call reporting a man trapped under a forklift at a business located at 792 Edwards Road.

Upon arrival, officers found Ufuk Yasan unresponsive and pinned beneath the forklift. Authorities said responding officers used a nearby floor jack in an effort to lift the forklift and free the victim. However, the man had already succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police stated that the incident is not currently suspected to be criminal in nature.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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