Professional Physical Therapy to Present Posture and Alignment Workshop at Parsippany Library

PARSIPPANY — Residents are invited to attend an informative presentation on the importance of proper posture and alignment on Tuesday, June 2, from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Parsippany Library’s Main Branch, located at 449 Halsey Road.

The free program, presented by Professional Physical Therapy, will feature Clinical Director Meera Bajaj, who will discuss how physical therapy can help improve posture and overall well-being.

During the presentation, attendees will learn about common posture-related issues, the effects of poor alignment on the body, and simple strategies to improve the way they sit, stand, and move throughout the day. The session will also explore how proper posture can help reduce discomfort, prevent injuries, and improve mobility.

Whether working at a desk, spending long hours on electronic devices, or simply looking to improve overall health, participants will gain practical tips that can be incorporated into their daily routines.

The workshop is free and open to the public. Registration information is available through the Parsippany Library.

Event Details

What: The Importance of Proper Posture & Alignment: How Physical Therapy Can Help

When: Tuesday, June 2, 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Where: Parsippany Library, Main Branch, 449 Halsey Road, Parsippany

Presenter: Meera Bajaj, Clinical Director, Professional Physical Therapy