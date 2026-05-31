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Professional Physical Therapy to Present Posture and Alignment Workshop at Parsippany Library

A local resident sitting at a desk with poor posture while working on a laptop, holding their lower back or neck in discomfort, with a physical therapist demonstrating proper posture.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — Residents are invited to attend an informative presentation on the importance of proper posture and alignment on Tuesday, June 2, from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Parsippany Library’s Main Branch, located at 449 Halsey Road.

The free program, presented by Professional Physical Therapy, will feature Clinical Director Meera Bajaj, who will discuss how physical therapy can help improve posture and overall well-being.

During the presentation, attendees will learn about common posture-related issues, the effects of poor alignment on the body, and simple strategies to improve the way they sit, stand, and move throughout the day. The session will also explore how proper posture can help reduce discomfort, prevent injuries, and improve mobility.

Whether working at a desk, spending long hours on electronic devices, or simply looking to improve overall health, participants will gain practical tips that can be incorporated into their daily routines.

The workshop is free and open to the public. Registration information is available through the Parsippany Library.

Event Details

What: The Importance of Proper Posture & Alignment: How Physical Therapy Can Help
When: Tuesday, June 2, 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Where: Parsippany Library, Main Branch, 449 Halsey Road, Parsippany
Presenter: Meera Bajaj, Clinical Director, Professional Physical Therapy

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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