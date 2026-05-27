Signature Acquisitions Inks 190K SF in Office Leases in Q1 2026

PARSIPPANY — Signature Acquisitions, an owner and manager of Class-A suburban office space throughout New Jersey and Long Island, confirmed 190,000 square feet of new leases, expansions and renewals across its office portfolio between January and March 2026.



“In the New Jersey office market, real estate fundamentals are strongest in prime properties, as tenants are paying a premium for space that is conducive to driving productivity,” said Sandy Monaghan, Senior Vice President of Signature Acquisitions.

2026 Leasing Highlights

In the first quarter, Signature Acquisitions signed a total of 16 new, expanded and renewed office leases in eight of its commercial properties. New leases and expansions comprised 53,000 square feet, while renewals totaled 142,000 square feet.

Signature’s deals were heavily concentrated at the Parkway Commerce Center, where the firm is headquartered and owns six properties. In the past three months, Signature signed eight deals in four of those buildings.

Highlights included new leases to MSPC Certified Public Accountants & Advisors, which signed a long-term lease in 11 Commerce Drive and Rhenus Logistics, which relocated to 6 Commerce Drive. Fidelis and Gramercy Capital Group each expanded their existing office spaces in 25 Commerce Drive.

In Parsippany, Signature signed Ascensia Diabetes Care to a new lease at 300 Kimball, a 400,000-square-foot, Class A property that offers a café, tenant lounge, fitness center and putting green. At 130,000-square-foot Waterview Plaza, the company signed a new lease with Green Town and a lease renewal with Instar Group.



“Signature Acquisitions’ continued investment and leasing success in Parsippany reinforces what we already know — Parsippany remains one of New Jersey’s premier destinations for corporate headquarters and Class A office space,” said Frank Cahill, Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee. “Properties such as 300 Kimball and Waterview Plaza offer the modern amenities, accessibility and professional environment today’s companies are seeking. We welcome Signature Acquisitions’ commitment to our business community and congratulate them on their strong first quarter leasing activity.”

At 500 Plaza Drive, Signature’s trophy office property in Secaucus, the company signed Retarus and the New Jersey Education Association to new leases, while signing a long-term extension with Quest Diagnostics.

“We built a strategy around disciplined acquisitions at a low basis, which allows us to unlock value that we can pass through to our tenants in the form of competitive rents,” Monaghan said. “With sustained demand for quality office space, we’re finding great success at capitalizing on the appeal of our highly-amenitized, well-located properties.”

About Signature Acquisitions

Signature Acquisitions is one of the most active real estate owners/managers in the New Jersey and New York suburban office markets, with over six million square feet of Class-A buildings. Based in Cranford, N.J., our experienced staff of real estate professionals delivers superior results through proactive customer service-oriented tenant service, strategic leasing and first-class property management. Our mission is to serve our tenants, no matter how large or small, with personal, best-in-class service, and the assurance that they are signing a lease with a landlord that is in it for the long term. Additional information on Signature Acquisitions, or any of our Class A office properties can be found at signatureacq.com.