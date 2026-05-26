Thousands Honor America’s Heroes at the 2026 Parsippany Memorial Day Parade

PARSIPPANY — Residents lined Littleton Road on Monday, May 25, as the community came together for the Township’s annual Memorial Day Parade, paying tribute to the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

Members of the Parsippany Community Emergency Response Team participated in the 2026 Memorial Day Parade, supporting the community while honoring the men and women who gave their lives in service to the nation.

The patriotic tradition drew hundreds of spectators along the parade route as veterans organizations, marching bands, first responders, civic groups, scouts, local officials, and community organizations proudly participated in the annual observance.

The parade concluded with a solemn ceremony at the corner of Littleton Road and Rita Drive, where township officials, veterans, and community leaders reflected on the true meaning of Memorial Day.

Members of Medical Needs Foundation Cadet Program proudly participated in the 2026 Memorial Day Parade in Parsippany-Troy Hills, demonstrating their commitment to community service while honoring America’s fallen heroes.

AJ Ward, a member of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Volunteer Fire Department District 6, proudly participated in the Township’s 2026 Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony honoring America’s fallen heroes.

Pulkit Desai thanked veterans and residents for continuing to preserve the importance of honoring those who gave their lives in service to the nation.

“This day is about remembering the brave men and women who never came home,” Mayor Desai said. “Their sacrifice protects the freedoms we enjoy every day, and we must never forget them.”

Pulkit Desai drives a Parks and Recreation vehicle during the 2026 Memorial Day Parade in Parsippany-Troy Hills, joining residents and community organizations in honoring America’s fallen service members.

During the ceremony, veterans representing multiple generations of military service placed ceremonial flags in remembrance of those lost in America’s wars and conflicts. Tributes were paid to those who served in World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Lebanon, Grenada, Somalia, the Persian Gulf, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

A marching band performs “Irish Eyes” during the 2026 Memorial Day Parade in Parsippany-Troy Hills, entertaining spectators while honoring America’s fallen service members.

Families filled the firehouse and surrounding grounds as children waved American flags and applauded the veterans marching in the parade. Community members expressed appreciation not only for those currently serving, but also for the generations of military personnel who defended the nation throughout history.

Members of Girl Scout Troop 98272 proudly participated in the 2026 Memorial Day Parade in Parsippany-Troy Hills, honoring the sacrifices of America’s fallen military heroes.

Members of the Parsippany Police Department, local fire districts, EMS squads, and volunteer organizations also participated in the day’s events, demonstrating the strong spirit of community that defines Parsippany.

As the ceremony concluded, attendees were reminded that Memorial Day is more than the unofficial start of summer — it is a day dedicated to remembering the courage, sacrifice, and legacy of America’s fallen heroes.

Members of the Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance Squad participated in the 2026 Memorial Day Parade, showing their continued commitment to serving the community while honoring America’s fallen heroes.

Members of the Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance Squad participated in the 2026 Memorial Day Parade, showing their continued commitment to serving the community while honoring America’s fallen heroes.

Members of the Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance Squad participated in the 2026 Memorial Day Parade, showing their continued commitment to serving the community while honoring America’s fallen heroes.

Members of the Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company proudly participated in the 2026 Memorial Day Parade, joining fellow first responders and community organizations in honoring America’s fallen heroes.

Members of the Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills brought energy, pride, and community spirit to the 2026 Memorial Day Parade as they enthusiastically marched in honor of America’s fallen heroes while celebrating the traditions that make Parsippany strong.





A student drummer from the Parsippany Hills High School Marching Band keeps the beat alive during the 2026 Memorial Day Parade, filling the streets with patriotic spirit and community pride.





The Parsippany Hills High School Marching Band marches proudly through the streets during the 2026 Memorial Day Parade, entertaining spectators with patriotic music and spirited performances honoring America’s fallen heroes.

Members of the Rockaway Neck Volunteer Ambulance Squad proudly participated in the 2026 Memorial Day Parade, joining fellow first responders and community organizations in honoring the brave men and women who gave their lives in service to the nation.

Members of the Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance Squad proudly marched in the 2026 Memorial Day Parade, representing their ongoing commitment to protecting and serving the Parsippany community.

Engine 13 from the Mount Tabor Volunteer Fire Department makes its way through the 2026 Memorial Day Parade with lights flashing, proudly joining fellow first responders in honoring America’s fallen heroes.

Members of the Funny Factory brought smiles, laughter, and plenty of community spirit to the 2026 Memorial Day Parade as they proudly joined the celebration honoring America’s fallen heroes.

Members of the Parsippany Knights of Columbus Council #3680 proudly marched in the 2026 Memorial Day Parade, demonstrating their patriotism and commitment to community while honoring America’s fallen heroes.

A restored vintage military-style transport truck from Parsippany Fire District No. 5 makes its way down the parade route during the 2026 Memorial Day Parade, drawing attention with its striking red paint, oversized tires, and patriotic tribute honoring those who served our nation.

Chief Brian Ricci of Parsippany Fire District No. 5 proudly drives a restored vintage military-style transport truck during the 2026 Memorial Day Parade, honoring the sacrifices of America’s veterans and fallen heroes.

A restored military wrecker truck from McCarter’s Towing rolls through the 2026 Memorial Day Parade in Parsippany-Troy Hills, proudly displaying the American flag and POW/MIA flag in tribute to the brave men and women who served our nation.

The Morris County Pipes and Drums march proudly during the 2026 Memorial Day Parade in Parsippany-Troy Hills, performing stirring patriotic and traditional music in honor of America’s fallen heroes.