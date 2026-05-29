Morris County Mourns the Loss of Legendary K-9 Kai

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its most celebrated and beloved members, K-9 Kai, whose remarkable career in law enforcement and canine competition earned national recognition and left a lasting impact on the community. Kai passed away on Friday, May 22, at the age of 10.

A Belgian Malinois handled by Detective Corporal Mike McMahon, Kai was far more than a police dog. To the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, he was a trusted partner, a protector, and a member of the family. Throughout his distinguished career, Kai became a symbol of courage, discipline, and unwavering dedication to public service.

The bond between Detective Corporal Mike McMahon and K-9 Kai was built on years of training, trust, and service. From tracking suspects and detecting narcotics to competing on the national stage, Kai’s unwavering loyalty and exceptional abilities made him one of the most accomplished police dogs in Morris County Sheriff’s Office history.

Born on December 26, 2015, Kai came from a bloodline of working dogs and was raised and trained by McMahon from the time he was just six weeks old. Their bond was especially meaningful, as Kai’s father, Ronan, had also served as McMahon’s patrol dog and established an elite reputation in law enforcement.

Kai was trained in patrol work, including obedience, tracking, evidence recovery, criminal apprehension, and later narcotics detection. Known for his unique “on-off switch,” Kai could perform at the highest levels while on duty and remain calm and affectionate when at home with his family.

Throughout his career with the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Kai played a critical role in numerous operations, helping locate individuals connected to high-profile investigations and assisting in the removal of dangerous narcotics from local communities. His work enhanced public safety and showcased the extraordinary capabilities of a highly trained police K-9.

Kai’s reputation extended far beyond Morris County. Alongside McMahon, he earned numerous honors through the United States Police Canine Association. In 2019, the team captured second place overall in the Region 7 Detector Trials, and in 2022 they earned first place in the Region 7 Patrol Dog 1 Trials in the Open category.

National fame arrived in 2020 when Kai and McMahon competed on A&E’s television series “America’s Top Dog.” Facing off against 50 of the nation’s best civilian and law enforcement K-9 teams, Kai impressed viewers with his speed, intelligence, and flawless execution. During one challenge, Kai completed the demanding “Doghouse” obstacle course more than a minute faster than the next closest competitor. The team ultimately captured the championship title and earned the distinction of being named “America’s Top Dog.”

Kai continued to excel in competitive canine sports, particularly in Protection Sports Association trials, one of the most demanding testing grounds for working dogs. He earned PSA Level 1 certification in 2019 and PSA Level 2 certification in 2021. In 2022, Kai reached an extraordinary milestone by becoming only the 32nd dog in history to achieve PSA Level 3 certification, the highest level within the organization. Along the way, he earned numerous awards, including PSA Level 2 National Champion, Highest PSA Level 2 Score of 2021, Decoy’s Favorite Dog Award, and High in Protection Award.

Reflecting on Kai’s legacy, Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon said, “We were so very fortunate to have the team of Mike McMahon and Kai in service in our County. Such a great team made up of a true expert handler-trainer, and a top dog. Mike’s wife Michele McMahon is an equally adept dog trainer and greatly contributed to this wonderful dog’s ability. Morris County is grateful for all their service. Rest easy Kai.”

While Kai’s accomplishments were extraordinary, those who knew him best say his greatest strength was the bond he shared with McMahon and his family. Whether protecting officers, locating suspects, competing at the highest levels, or simply being a loyal companion, Kai exemplified the qualities that make working dogs so special.

K-9 Kai leaves behind a legacy of service, loyalty, and excellence that will long be remembered throughout Morris County and beyond. To many, he was more than a police dog. He was a legend.