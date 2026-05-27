Lakeland Hills Family YMCA Honors Students for Community Service and Artistic Achievement

MOUNTAIN LAKES — Lakeland Hills Family YMCA is proud to recognize outstanding local students through its annual Kogen Community Service Award and Young Artists Award.

The Kogen Award for Community Service is being awarded to Saloni Mittal from Kinnelon High School, who will receive a $1,500 scholarship in recognition of an exceptional dedication to serving others and making a meaningful impact in the community. The selection committee especially appreciated the student’s focus on helping others rather than on personal achievement, reflecting the true spirit of the award.

The YMCA also announced the recipients of this year’s Young Artists Award. Both students are from Boonton High School:

• Riley Wendt for Encaged — $1,000 scholarship

• Gavin Shollenberger for Spot — $500 scholarship

This year’s works were judged by professional artist and curator Caitlin Lodato, who praised the students’ originality, technical skill, and emotional impact. Wendt’s Encaged was recognized for its powerful layered composition and striking use of shading and anatomy, while Shollenberger’s Spot was commended for its dramatic lighting and detailed presentation.

“These students represent the creativity, compassion, and leadership that strengthen our community,” said Alex Martinez, President & CEO. “We are proud to celebrate their achievements and the positive impact they are making through service and artistic expression.”

Award recipients and their families are invited to attend the YMCA Annual Meeting on Wednesday, June 24, at 6:00 p.m., where they will be formally recognized and presented with their scholarship awards.

About the YMCA

Driven by its mission to strengthen the community, the YMCA helps individuals and families improve their health and well-being, build meaningful connections, and reach their full potential through programs that support spirit, mind, and body for all.