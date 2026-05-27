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Lakeland Hills Family YMCA Honors Students for Community Service and Artistic Achievement

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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MOUNTAIN LAKES — Lakeland Hills Family YMCA is proud to recognize outstanding local students through its annual Kogen Community Service Award and Young Artists Award.

The Kogen Award for Community Service is being awarded to Saloni Mittal from Kinnelon High School, who will receive a $1,500 scholarship in recognition of an exceptional dedication to serving others and making a meaningful impact in the community. The selection committee especially appreciated the student’s focus on helping others rather than on personal achievement, reflecting the true spirit of the award.

The YMCA also announced the recipients of this year’s Young Artists Award. Both students are from Boonton High School:

• Riley Wendt for Encaged — $1,000 scholarship
• Gavin Shollenberger for Spot — $500 scholarship

This year’s works were judged by professional artist and curator Caitlin Lodato, who praised the students’ originality, technical skill, and emotional impact. Wendt’s Encaged was recognized for its powerful layered composition and striking use of shading and anatomy, while Shollenberger’s Spot was commended for its dramatic lighting and detailed presentation.

“These students represent the creativity, compassion, and leadership that strengthen our community,” said Alex Martinez, President & CEO. “We are proud to celebrate their achievements and the positive impact they are making through service and artistic expression.”

Award recipients and their families are invited to attend the YMCA Annual Meeting on Wednesday, June 24, at 6:00 p.m., where they will be formally recognized and presented with their scholarship awards.

About the YMCA
Driven by its mission to strengthen the community, the YMCA helps individuals and families improve their health and well-being, build meaningful connections, and reach their full potential through programs that support spirit, mind, and body for all.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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