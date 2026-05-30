Morris Plains Police Arrest Newark Man in Attempted Home Invasion Investigation

MORRIS PLAINS — A 19-year-old Newark man has been arrested in connection with an attempted home invasion that occurred in Morris Plains earlier this year, according to the Morris Plains Police Department.

Chief Michael M. Koroski announced that Jahad S. Clark, 19, of Newark, was charged following an investigation by the Morris Plains Police Detective Bureau into an incident reported on January 3, 2026.

Police said patrol officers responded to a residence at approximately 3:21 a.m. after receiving a report of an attempted forced entry into a home. The homeowner reported that the suspects fled the area in a vehicle before officers arrived.

Following what police described as an exhaustive investigation, detectives identified the individuals involved with assistance from the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Clark was charged with attempted residential burglary, attempted motor vehicle burglary, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, possession of burglary tools, criminal mischief, employing the use of a juvenile in a crime, and conspiracy.

After a warrant was issued, Clark was taken into custody on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. Police said a juvenile was also criminally charged in connection with the incident.

“The safety and security of our residents is our absolute highest priority,” Chief Koroski said. “Thanks to the diligent work of the Detective Bureau and the quick response of our Patrol Division, this case concluded with an arrest.”

Koroski also thanked community members for supporting the work of police officers and commended the investigative and legal staff of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office and the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Section.

According to police, Clark has been remanded to the Morris County Correctional Facility pending future court proceedings under the Criminal Justice Reform Act.

A complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The Morris Plains Police Department reminds residents to remain vigilant, keep doors and windows locked, and report suspicious activity immediately by calling 911 or the department’s non-emergency line at (973) 538-2284.