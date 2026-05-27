Central Middle School Builders Club Students Spread Joy at Baldwin Oaks Apartments

PARSIPPANY — Students from Central Middle School’s Builders Club recently made a special visit to Baldwin Oaks Apartments, spending a joyful afternoon with senior residents that neither group is likely to forget anytime soon.

The young volunteers organized a lively game of bingo for the residents, filling the room with excitement, laughter, and friendly competition. Adding to the festive spirit, a live band performed throughout the afternoon, treating the seniors to an entertaining musical backdrop that kept the energy high from start to finish.

Central Middle School Builders Club students visit Baldwin Oaks Apartments, entertaining senior residents with bingo and live music.

The visit is a shining example of the Builders Club’s mission — to develop leadership and community service skills in middle school students. The students embraced that mission wholeheartedly, bringing energy, kindness, and genuine enthusiasm to every moment of the visit.

For the seniors at Baldwin Oaks, the afternoon was a welcome reminder of the warmth and vitality that young people bring to a community. For the students, it was an opportunity to make a real difference — one bingo card at a time.

Students and seniors share a memorable afternoon at Baldwin Oaks Apartments in Parsippany.

Parsippany Focus salutes the students, their faculty advisors, and everyone at Baldwin Oaks who helped make the afternoon such a memorable occasion. This is Parsippany at its best.

Central Middle School’s Builders Club is proudly sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany.

Builders Club members and Baldwin Oaks residents enjoy an afternoon of music and community spirit.