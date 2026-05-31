Parsippany Library Launches America 250 Celebration with Live History Podcast Recording

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Library will kick off a series of events celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States with a special live podcast recording on Wednesday, June 3, at 6:30 p.m.

Community members are invited to attend the recording of Beyond the Green, a history-focused podcast hosted by Peter Barbounis that explores the rich history of Morris County and the Morristown area.

The featured episode, titled “The Secrets of American Cookbooks,” will examine how written recipes from early America reveal much more than instructions for preparing meals. These historic cookbooks offer insight into cultural influences, family traditions, home remedies, and even the occasional bit of colonial-era gossip.

Joining Barbounis for the discussion will be Melanie Bump, Curator of Collections and Exhibits for the Morris County Park Commission. Bump will share stories and discoveries found within handwritten eighteenth- and nineteenth-century recipe books, highlighting what these documents can teach us about daily life in Colonial America.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to view several handwritten historic recipe books and antique cooking tools, providing a hands-on look at how food was prepared and recipes were preserved during America’s earliest years.

The program is part of the library’s ongoing commemoration of America’s 250th birthday and offers residents a unique opportunity to explore local and national history through the lens of food, culture, and tradition. Click here for additional information or contact Heidi Jensen at [email protected] or call (973) 887-5150 ext. 204.

The event is free and open to the public.