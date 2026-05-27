Parsippany Library Welcomes Dr. Nicole Alioto for “You Can Measure Anything!” Author Talk

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Library will host an engaging author talk featuring Dr. Nicole Alioto on Thursday, June 4, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the library, located at 449 Halsey Road in Parsippany.

Dr. Alioto, who holds a PhD in School Administration, will discuss her book, You Can Measure Anything: An Educator’s Guide to Measuring What Is Hard to Define. The presentation will explore how schools and organizations can define and measure critical concepts such as engagement, belonging, trust, and culture — areas often considered difficult to quantify.

The program is designed for K-12 educators, school leaders, administrators, principals, program directors, nonprofit professionals, and anyone interested in leadership, evaluation, and organizational growth.

Attendees will learn practical strategies for transforming abstract ideas into meaningful data that can support stronger decision-making and lasting organizational improvement. Dr. Alioto will also share real-world examples and tools educators can immediately apply within their schools and organizations.

Registration is available by scanning the QR code on the event flyer.

For more information about upcoming programs and events, visit the Parsippany Library.