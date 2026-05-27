Wednesday, May 27, 2026
HomeLocal NewsParsippany Library Welcomes Dr. Nicole Alioto for “You Can Measure Anything!” Author...
Local News

Parsippany Library Welcomes Dr. Nicole Alioto for “You Can Measure Anything!” Author Talk

Nicole Alioto, Ph.D.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
2239

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Library will host an engaging author talk featuring Dr. Nicole Alioto on Thursday, June 4, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the library, located at 449 Halsey Road in Parsippany.

Dr. Alioto, who holds a PhD in School Administration, will discuss her book, You Can Measure Anything: An Educator’s Guide to Measuring What Is Hard to Define. The presentation will explore how schools and organizations can define and measure critical concepts such as engagement, belonging, trust, and culture — areas often considered difficult to quantify.

The program is designed for K-12 educators, school leaders, administrators, principals, program directors, nonprofit professionals, and anyone interested in leadership, evaluation, and organizational growth.

Attendees will learn practical strategies for transforming abstract ideas into meaningful data that can support stronger decision-making and lasting organizational improvement. Dr. Alioto will also share real-world examples and tools educators can immediately apply within their schools and organizations.

Registration is available by scanning the QR code on the event flyer.

For more information about upcoming programs and events, visit the Parsippany Library.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Signature Acquisitions Inks 190K SF in Office Leases in Q1 2026
Next article
Central Middle School Builders Club Students Spread Joy at Baldwin Oaks Apartments
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
Click here forspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »