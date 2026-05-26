Morris County Holds Memorial Day Observance in Nation’s 250th Year

MORRIS COUNTY — Nine local veterans were presented Morris County Distinguished Military Service Medals by the Morris County Board of County Commissioners at the county’s annual Memorial Day Observance on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, outside the historic Morris County Courthouse in Morristown. The ceremony included a special tribute to Continental Army soldiers who lost their lives at Jockey Hollow nearly 250 years ago.

Deputy Director John Krickus, a retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran, led the annual “Look Back on a Fallen Morris County Hero” tribute, focusing this year on the 56 known Continental soldiers who died during the “Hard Winter” encampment at Jockey Hollow. He specifically recognized two soldiers, Jacob Johnson of present-day Parsippany and Dr. Jonathan Horton of Roxbury, both Morris County residents who died during the encampment.

The keynote address was delivered by Vietnam veteran James Ferguson of Mountain Lakes, who served in the U.S. Navy from 1963 to 1966, including duty aboard swift boats patrolling coastal waters and rivers in Vietnam. Ferguson reflected on the meaning of Memorial Day, the sacrifices of those who never returned home and the importance of supporting today’s service members and veterans.

“We pause to remember and thank the countless heroes who gave their lives in service to their country,” Ferguson said. “I hope and trust that all Americans will continue to appreciate the service of those who wear the uniform of our great nation.”

The veterans honored on May 20, 2026, included:

Thomas A. Walbridge, Washington Township

George Anthony Arathorn, Mount Olive

Joel Patrick Branosky, Harding Township

John A. Hendricks, Hanover Township

Lee Karosen

Francesco “Frank” A. Piserchia, Lincoln Park

Dominick Sabol, Pequannock

Norus Achmetov, Mountain Lakes

Herbert M. Teisch, Pequannock