Tuesday, May 26, 2026
HomeLocal NewsMorris County Holds Memorial Day Observance in Nation’s 250th Year
Local News

Morris County Holds Memorial Day Observance in Nation’s 250th Year

Nine local veterans were presented Morris County Distinguished Military Service Medals by the Morris County Board of County Commissioners at the county’s annual Memorial Day Observance yesterday outside the historic Morris County Courthouse in Morristown.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
1911

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

MORRIS COUNTY — Nine local veterans were presented Morris County Distinguished Military Service Medals by the Morris County Board of County Commissioners at the county’s annual Memorial Day Observance on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, outside the historic Morris County Courthouse in Morristown. The ceremony included a special tribute to Continental Army soldiers who lost their lives at Jockey Hollow nearly 250 years ago.

Deputy Director John Krickus, a retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran, led the annual “Look Back on a Fallen Morris County Hero” tribute, focusing this year on the 56 known Continental soldiers who died during the “Hard Winter” encampment at Jockey Hollow. He specifically recognized two soldiers, Jacob Johnson of present-day Parsippany and Dr. Jonathan Horton of Roxbury, both Morris County residents who died during the encampment.

The keynote address was delivered by Vietnam veteran James Ferguson of Mountain Lakes, who served in the U.S. Navy from 1963 to 1966, including duty aboard swift boats patrolling coastal waters and rivers in Vietnam. Ferguson reflected on the meaning of Memorial Day, the sacrifices of those who never returned home and the importance of supporting today’s service members and veterans.

“We pause to remember and thank the countless heroes who gave their lives in service to their country,” Ferguson said. “I hope and trust that all Americans will continue to appreciate the service of those who wear the uniform of our great nation.”

The veterans honored on May 20, 2026, included:

Thomas A. Walbridge, Washington Township

George Anthony Arathorn, Mount Olive

Joel Patrick Branosky, Harding Township

John A. Hendricks, Hanover Township

Lee Karosen

Francesco “Frank” A. Piserchia, Lincoln Park

Dominick Sabol, Pequannock

Norus Achmetov, Mountain Lakes

Herbert M. Teisch, Pequannock

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Man Killed in Forklift Accident at Parsippany Business
Next article
Thousands Honor America’s Heroes at the 2026 Parsippany Memorial Day Parade
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
Click here forspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »