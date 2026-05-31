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Man Sentenced to 13 Years for Violent Armed Robbery at Parsippany Hotel

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — A man who brutally assaulted and robbed a woman at gunpoint inside a Parsippany hotel has been sentenced to 13 years in New Jersey State Prison, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert M. McNally, and Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Chief Richard Pantina confirmed.

Louis M. Verdesoto, 35, formerly of West New York, pleaded guilty on September 19, 2025, to first-degree Armed Robbery and second-degree Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. On May 29, 2026, Superior Court Judge Robert M. Hanna sentenced Verdesoto to an aggregate term of 13 years in state prison, subject to the No Early Release Act. Under the law, he must serve 85 percent of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

The charges stem from a violent incident that occurred during the early morning hours of May 26, 2024, at the Ramada by Wyndham Parsippany on Route 46.

According to authorities, a hotel guest reported that an unknown man, later identified as Verdesoto, entered her room while brandishing a handgun and struck her in the face. Verdesoto then allowed a second unidentified suspect into the room. The two men duct-taped and zip-tied the victim to a chair while demanding money.

After obtaining cash, the suspects fled the hotel, leaving the victim bound. She was eventually able to free herself and contact police. The victim was transported to a local hospital where she received treatment for multiple head injuries and facial lacerations.

Investigators from the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department and Morris County Prosecutor’s Office established a timeline of events and identified Verdesoto as a suspect. He was arrested on August 6, 2024, in West New York.

During the investigation, authorities recovered a handgun and zip ties from Verdesoto’s vehicle. A search of his last known residence also yielded clothing matching that worn by the suspect on surveillance footage obtained during the investigation.

Verdesoto remained in custody from the time of his arrest through sentencing.

Prosecutor Carroll thanked the agencies involved in the investigation and prosecution, including the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes and Special Enforcement Units.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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