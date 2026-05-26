Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education Meeting Scheduled for June 11

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education has announced a meeting to be held on Thursday, June 11, 2026, at Parsippany Hills High School, 20 Rita Drive.

The Closed Session will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by the Regular Session at 6:00 p.m.

Items scheduled for discussion include:

Staff Awards

Personnel

Award of Bids

Payment of Bills

Transfer of Funds

General Business Items

The Superintendent’s Bulletin will be available online through the district website.

Action may be taken on these and other matters that become known following publication of the notice and inclusion on the agenda. The notice was issued by Dr. Steven E. McHugh Sr., School Business Administrator and Board Secretary.