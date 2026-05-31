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Parsippany Library Hosts Spanish Bilingual Storytime at Mount Tabor Branch

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANT — Families are invited to explore language, culture, and storytelling during a special Spanish Bilingual Storytime at the Mount Tabor Branch Library. The event will be held on June 6 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

The program is designed to introduce children to both English and Spanish through stories, songs, interactive activities, and early literacy experiences in a fun and welcoming environment. Children and caregivers will have the opportunity to enjoy bilingual storytelling while learning new words and phrases in Spanish.

Library officials say bilingual storytimes help young children build language skills, encourage cultural awareness, and promote a love of reading at an early age. The program is ideal for both Spanish-speaking families and those interested in introducing a second language to their children.

The event will be held at the Mount Tabor Branch Library, located at 31 Trinity Place in Mount Tabor. The branch regularly offers children’s programming focused on literacy, creativity, and community engagement.

Storytime programs remain among the Parsippany Library System’s most popular family offerings, providing opportunities for children to develop social skills, participate in interactive learning, and discover the joy of books in a supportive setting. Caregivers are encouraged to attend and participate alongside their children.

The Parsippany Library continues to expand its multilingual programming, offering families opportunities to experience different languages and cultures through educational and engaging activities.

Click here to register for the event.

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Lake Hiawatha Branch Library Invites Residents to Monthly Bagels & Books Club
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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