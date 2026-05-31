Parsippany Library Hosts Spanish Bilingual Storytime at Mount Tabor Branch

PARSIPPANT — Families are invited to explore language, culture, and storytelling during a special Spanish Bilingual Storytime at the Mount Tabor Branch Library. The event will be held on June 6 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

The program is designed to introduce children to both English and Spanish through stories, songs, interactive activities, and early literacy experiences in a fun and welcoming environment. Children and caregivers will have the opportunity to enjoy bilingual storytelling while learning new words and phrases in Spanish.

Library officials say bilingual storytimes help young children build language skills, encourage cultural awareness, and promote a love of reading at an early age. The program is ideal for both Spanish-speaking families and those interested in introducing a second language to their children.

The event will be held at the Mount Tabor Branch Library, located at 31 Trinity Place in Mount Tabor. The branch regularly offers children’s programming focused on literacy, creativity, and community engagement.

Storytime programs remain among the Parsippany Library System’s most popular family offerings, providing opportunities for children to develop social skills, participate in interactive learning, and discover the joy of books in a supportive setting. Caregivers are encouraged to attend and participate alongside their children.

The Parsippany Library continues to expand its multilingual programming, offering families opportunities to experience different languages and cultures through educational and engaging activities.

Click here to register for the event.