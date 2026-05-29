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Four-Vehicle Crash Shuts Down Route 80 East in Parsippany; Three Hospitalized with Minor Injuries

Emergency responders investigate a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 East in Parsippany near the Route 287 interchange. The collision, which involved two tractor-trailers and two vans, overturned one vehicle and forced the closure of all eastbound lanes, causing significant traffic delays throughout the area.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — A serious four-vehicle crash involving two tractor-trailers, a box truck, and a Ford van shut down all eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Parsippany on Friday morning, May 29, causing significant traffic delays throughout the area.

Emergency responders and New Jersey State Police investigate the aftermath of a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 East in Parsippany near the Route 287 interchange. The collision overturned a Ford van, scattered debris across multiple lanes, and resulted in minor injuries to three individuals who were transported to an area hospital for treatment. Traffic was backed up for miles as crews worked to clear the scene and reopen the highway.

The collision occurred near the Route 287 interchange at mile post 42.3. According to the New Jersey State Police, the crash involved a tractor-trailer, a Ford van, a Nissan van, and a second tractor-trailer. The impact caused the Ford van to overturn, leaving the vehicle on its side as emergency responders worked at the scene.

Debris from the crash was scattered across the highway, forcing the closure of all eastbound lanes for several hours while first responders treated the injured, cleared the wreckage, and investigated the incident.

Traffic backed up for miles throughout Parsippany and neighboring communities. Congestion extended from the Lake Parsippany area near Littleton Road through Denville and toward Rockaway as motorists sought alternate routes around the closure.

State Police reported that both tractor-trailer drivers and the driver of the Ford van sustained minor injuries. All three were transported to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Multiple emergency agencies responded to the scene. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the New Jersey State Police.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes while crews worked to reopen the highway.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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